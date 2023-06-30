Gradient Investments LLC Takes $26,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

AWK opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

