Gradient Investments LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $37.01 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.