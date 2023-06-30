Gradient Investments LLC Trims Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.