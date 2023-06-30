Guggenheim Raises Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $220.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NXST has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST opened at $169.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.11.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total value of $153,452.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,685.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total value of $153,452.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $460,685.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,645. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $616,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,193.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

