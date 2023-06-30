Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

