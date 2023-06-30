Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $9.90 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $408.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.86 and a 200-day moving average of $260.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.46.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.