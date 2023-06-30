Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HGV stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HGV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.