Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $143.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.18. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

