HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 304.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

