Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after buying an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $431.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

