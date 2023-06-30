Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 519,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $20,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 971,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after buying an additional 826,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,552. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HRL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

