HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.50.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,346 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,660 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $516.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.27 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $535.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

