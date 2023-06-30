Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $14.47 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.