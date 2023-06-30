Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Raised to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.77.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.