Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,669 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $185.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

