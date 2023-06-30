Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,324 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 654.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS NOCT opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $89.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.