Insider Selling: Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Free Report) insider Brian Stucki sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $217,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,825,734.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Stucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Brian Stucki sold 2,398 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $43,331.86.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.90 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 67.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.20 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.15 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,723,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 768.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,341,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,448 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

Featured Articles

