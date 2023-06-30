Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.84.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

