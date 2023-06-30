iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Decreased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 83.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 697,332 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 649,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,419,000 after acquiring an additional 468,828 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $94.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

