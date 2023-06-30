J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $195.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $182.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.91. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.