J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director James S. Scully Sells 9,548 Shares

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) Director James S. Scully sold 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $194,492.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J.Jill Stock Up 0.5 %

J.Jill stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $215.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in J.Jill by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 883,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 357,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at $4,163,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 141,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

