JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 3,203 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 161.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,917 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $335.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

