John C. Turner, Jr. Sells 31,103 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,070,837.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,026.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GMS Stock Performance

GMS opened at $70.28 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GMS by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

