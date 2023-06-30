John W. Hill Sells 1,500 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $90.12 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

