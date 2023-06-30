Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

