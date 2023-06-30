Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.23.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.