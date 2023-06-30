Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 73,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $143.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $419.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

