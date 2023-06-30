Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 137,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 198.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 67,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

