Jon Kessler Sells 19,588 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
HealthEquity Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of HQY stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HealthEquity
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.