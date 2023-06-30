Jon Kessler Sells 19,588 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

