JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $34.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.55.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $59,714,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

