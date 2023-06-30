JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Target Price to $75.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.56.

General Mills Stock Down 0.5 %

General Mills stock opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $481,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

