KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $10.50

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

KEY stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

