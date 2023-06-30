Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $431.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

