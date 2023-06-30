Lake Street Financial LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 28,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $419.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

