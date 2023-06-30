Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,340,000 after buying an additional 1,173,415 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,928,000 after purchasing an additional 881,080 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 860,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,927,000 after purchasing an additional 555,773 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.28.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

