Landmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 218.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $106.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $431.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

