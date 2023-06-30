LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Alphabet stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

