LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LYB opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

