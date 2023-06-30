Mark S. Demilio Sells 2,000 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RH Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $322.24 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $351.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.74 and a 200-day moving average of $273.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on RH from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $2,170,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $76,771,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of RH by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of RH by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.