Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $31,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $182,438,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Markel Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,372.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,343.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,330.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

