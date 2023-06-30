Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,205 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $22,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,096,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,472,000 after buying an additional 662,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $181.27 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average of $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.