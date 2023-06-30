Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 304.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

