Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.80 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,408 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $335.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.64 and its 200-day moving average is $279.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

