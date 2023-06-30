McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 682,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.83.

McKesson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $420.88 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $315.78 and a 52 week high of $421.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.17. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

