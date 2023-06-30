McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $420.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $315.78 and a 1 year high of $421.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

