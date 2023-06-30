MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,350 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company's stock.

MGM opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

