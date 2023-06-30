Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $76.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.1 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $4,066,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

