Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.10.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $64.33 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

