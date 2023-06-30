Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 6,015 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,934 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $335.05 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

