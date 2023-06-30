Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,904 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $335.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

