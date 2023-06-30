Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $152.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.87. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $190.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.